Nottingham Playhouse hosts a joyous Jamaican music journey

A performance of Rush can be enjoyed at Nottingham Playhouse on October 8.

This new narrated musical show about the development of reggae music is narrated by well-known comedian and actor John Simmit.

The show features ska, rocksteady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae, all played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Come along and experience the story of reggae music, from the arrival of the Windrush generation from Jamaica - bringing their stories, history and music with them - and hear how their music evolved through the decades to take the world by storm.

Get ready to dance to the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many, many more top performers.

For more, call the box office at the Playhouse on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.