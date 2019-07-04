Night at Southwell races to raise money for injured military personnel

Rotary clubs in the area, including the one at Mansfield, have organised a charity event to help a treatment centre for injured military personnel.

An evening of horse racing and family fun at Southwell Racecourse on Tuesday, July 16 will raise money for the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire.

The £300 million centre deals with amputees and patients with complex brain-injuries, and provides support for injured personnel who are not part of the Ministry of Defence’s specialist rehabilitation. It is heavily dependent on donations from the public.

The evening features seven Jumps races and entertainment that includes the Red Devils parachute display team, a children’s funfair, vintage cars and superbikes.