National Justice Museum in Nottingham hosts murder mystery event this weekend

Cocktails and Crime: Murder at the Speakeasy is to take place at The National Justice Museum, Nottingham, on June 15.

Dust off your flat cap and get out your feather boa because the National Justice Museum is hosting a murder mystery evening.

Set in 1932, the night sees the leader of the notorious gang Mors Sabuleum hosting a party to celebrate a successful year of boot legging and gambling. However, things don’t go to plan and soon there’s more than wine being spilled as unexpected guests slip into the speakeasy.

This over 18s only event will see guests receive a free cocktail on arrival to get them into the swing of this thrilling evening.

They will be able walk the museum and interrogate a host of subjects in order to discover ‘whodunnit’.

1930s-themed fancy dress is encouraged, and a full bar will be available.

Tickets cost £21.95. For further information call 0115 952 0555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.