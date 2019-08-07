Murder With Love maintains the high standard of this year’s Classic Thriller season at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The annual thriller season has been part of the Theatre Royal Nottingham’s tradition for a couple of decades or so and it is enlightening to compare this year’s offering with days of yore, writes John Shawcroft.

They have always been watchable but standards have improved beyond measure, both in acting skills and set design.

True, there was a moment when the prompt was required in this week’s Murder with Love but the quality was excellent throughout, leading to a sudden, unexpected ending with a final twist.

That is the hallmark of Francis Durbridge, a playwright who described his thrillers as ‘not so much whodunits as will-he-get-away-with its.’

Here we get a dash of both, mixed in with red herrings and intricate webs but never confusing.

In Murder with Love everyone has a motive to dislike Larry Campbell (Jeremy Lloyd-Thomas) but none more so than barrister David Ryder (a bewigged Andrew Ryan), whose wife died while having an affair with Campbell.

Ryder pushes his vendetta by obtaining a key to Campbell’s flat, intending to exact revenge. Needless to say, it’s not that simple and we get full measures of deceit, suspicion, blackmail and incrimination culminating in a second killing.

Furthermore, Campbell has just returned from the States where he has been promoting his brother Roy’s (David Gilbrook) invention.

Lawyer Ernest Foster (David Martin) is a friend of Ryan’s and doesn’t trust Campbell, actress Clare Norman (a convincing Anna Mitcham), who lives with Campbell, is suspicious of an alleged affair he has been having in the States and Jo Mitchell (Sarah Wynne Kordas) is desperate to retrieve some dodgy letters she wrote to a past girl friend and which somehow Campbell has obtained.

So when Campbell gets killed off in the first act, everybody has a motive and a seedy villain George Rudd (Chris Sheridan) has enough on all of them to issue blackmail threats. Enter Police Inspector Cleaver (John Goodrum bringing a Columbo touch except with a cleaner mac) and you have the ingredients for one of the best of thrillers staged by Tabs Productions.

The imaginative split set design is by Sarah Wynne Kordas, with brown and orange for Campbell’s flat and predominantly green for Ryder’s drawing room.

Another long-time Thrillers’ favourite Susan Earnshaw plays Ryder’s housekeeper and Karen Henson directs.

Murder With Love is at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday, August 10, and is followed by Anybody for Murder (August 13-17) and Dangerous Obsession (August 20-24).

And the Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season will return next year, but in July.

