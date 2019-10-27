Magical time in store when Richard Jones comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre next year

Don’t miss your chance to see Britain’s Got Talent-winning magician Richard Jones when he tours the country next year with his new live show Escape.

He can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on February 28.

Richard is a British Army soldier as well as a member of The Magic Circle.

Having recently had audiences on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions completely captivated, Richard is extending his Escape tour.

The mesmerising lance corporal will confirm exactly what made him the stand out act to win Britain’s top talent show in 2016, still the only magician to have won the show.

Call 01623 633133 for ticket details

Photo credit: Simon Handley