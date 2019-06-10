Legendary thriller The Mousetrap drops in at Theatre Royal Nottingham later this month

The Mousetrap, the legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, is currently on a major national tour starring Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle, and will drop in at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from June 17 to 22.

This unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery.

Following a record-breaking 60th anniversary debut tour in 2012, this timeless thriller returns by popular demand and is currently travelling the length and breadth of the country giving audiences all across the UK the opportunity to discover theatre’s best-kept secret.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Johan Persson