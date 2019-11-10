Join Jeanie Barton for her tribute to music of Cole Porter and Noel Coward

Jeanie Barton and her band return to Nottingham Theatre Royal for a performance Monday, November 18.

The gig is in the Dress Circle Bar from 7.30pm.

Get ready for a delightfully delicious soirée of the songs and stories of singer-songwriter contemporaries, Noel Coward and Cole Porter.

During the 1930s, and beyond, these two flamboyant characters dominated the pop, jazz and cabaret scenes on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hits like I Get a Kick Out of You and Mad About the Boy are sung by Jeanie Barton, flexing her digits at the grand piano for some numbers, with Stephen Sherriff on tenor sax/piano, Simon Paterson on double bass and Jon Richmond on drums.

For more, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

