Jazz aces O’Higgins and Luft to play in Nottingham and Sheffield on UK tour

Top musicians Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft will be in action at both Peggy’s Skylight, Nottingham, on November 2 and Sheffield Jazz, Crookes Social Club, on November 8

Saxophonist, composer, arranger and producer Dave O’Higgins and award-winning guitarist Rob Luft have joined forces to celebrate the music performed by Monk and Coltrane on their new album O’Higgins & Luft Play Monk & Trane.

They are touring the country to promote the release.

The interaction, shared sensibilities and deeply held mutual respect between two of the UK’s leading musicians made this collaboration an instant success. The result is an album of pure, unadulterated swing.

Dave O’Higgins explained: “The music we’ve chosen to play focuses on lesser known Monk compositions and some of the songs Coltrane chose to record in the late 50s, more than the usual few Monk tunes and modal Coltrane so often heard.”

