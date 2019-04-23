James Morrison to play Sheffield and Nottingham - here’s how to get tickets this week

Chart-topping musician James Morrison will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham on his autumn tour of the UK.

He will perform at Sheffield City Hall on November 2 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 12.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, April 24, and go on general sale on Friday, April 26 at 10am.

Since first breaking through in 2006, James Morrison’s achievements include two number one albums, five top ten singles and a BRIT Award.

James’ current album You’re Stronger Than You Know commenced a new era in the career of one of the UK’s most popular artists. Its lead single My Love Goes On (featuring Joss Stone) was named record of the week and added to the A-list at Radio 2 as it raced to eight million streams.

James recently shared a live video to the album’s second single Feels Like The First Time. Filmed at Manchester’s ornate and historic Albert Hall, it sees Morrison and his band deliver the song in an intimate and impassioned performance.

For ticket details, CLICK HERE

