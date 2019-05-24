Hits galore with Islands In The Stream at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Islands In The Stream is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, May 30, and is not to be missed.

Enjoy the songs of the queen and king of country music - Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers - in this highly acclaimed tribute show.

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of country music royalty.

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit including: Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

Enjoy a superb score and supreme musicianship as the team behind Islands In The Stream aim to bring the house down with the ultimate tribute to two country music legends.

For more on the show and for ticket availability, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or click here.

