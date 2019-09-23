Hits galore when top tribute band Killer Queen play Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this week

Queen fans are in for a real treat when the top tribute band Killer Queen come to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on September 27.

The world’s longest established Queen tribute, Killer Queen, will be taking the stage by storm.

With frontman Patrick Myers behind the mic as the legendary Freddie Mercury, the band has been touring for more than 25 years, bringing the legacy of Queen to life in a spectacular display.

For ticket availability, call the box office on 0843 373 3000 or go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/killer-queen

