Hits galore when Genesis Connected play at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Fans are going to love Genesis Connected when the top tribute show visits Mansfield Palace Theatre on September 14.

This production celebrates the music of Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike and the Mechanics and Peter Gabriel and features Star in Their Eyes performer Pete Bultitude.

Hits featured will include the likes of Turn It On Again, Slegdehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, and Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.

For tickets, call the box office at the Palace Theatre on 01623 633133 or click here.

