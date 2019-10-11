Hear Tchaikovsky and Bruch in Halle’s latest Nottingham Royal Concert Hall performance

The Halle will make their latest performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, October 15.

The Nottingham Classics season continues with the visit of the season’s world famous resident orchestra.

In a change to the advertised programme and conductor, the orchestra will perform under the baton of Fabien Degal after Sir Mark Elder was indisposed.

As a result, the Halle will be playing Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony instead of Elgar’s First Symphony.

The two other pieces in the programme remain the same. The orchestra will be joined by soloist James Ehnes (pictured) to play Bruch’s highly popular First Violin Concerto.

You will also hear English composer Gerald Finzi’s The Fall Of The Leaf.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or click here.

Photo credit: Benjamin Ealovega