Get your tickets now to enjoy movie music magic in Sunday’s concert by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets for Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, taking place on Sunday, May 12, from 4pm at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

The concert will transport audiences of all ages to the Hollywood hills thanks to a programme of movie music classics and American hits.

The 70-strong ensemble will welcome a guest soloist, 13-year-old Aminata Kanneh-Mason, and BBC Radio Nottingham’s Frances Finn, who will compere the American extravaganza.

It will also feature guest conductor Keiron Anderson, who explained: “We’re looking forward to performing a number of film themes – including Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Back to the Future and The Incredibles.

“With Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame due to be released next week and Star Wars Episode 9’s trailer premiering over the weekend, it’s a great time to also be performing Marvel’s Captain America and the well-known themes from the Star Wars saga.”

The programme also features classics including Fanfare for the Common Man by Copland, Bernstein’s On The Town and the hauntingly beautiful Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber.

Keiron added: “Aminata – who is of course part of Nottingham’s most famous musical family – will be joining us for the theme from Schindler’s List. She is an incredible violinist and we’re really looking forward to playing alongside such a uniquely talented young musician.

“Having Frances Finn compere the concert will also really help our younger audience members. She will be putting the pieces into context, explaining where some of the pieces fit in the film’s storylines and providing a bit of information on the composers.”

The concert starts at 4pm and there will also be an American-themed menu available following the performance, including American-style hot dogs and fries, mac and cheese, New York cheesecake with American white wine, Budweiser or soft drink.

Tickets start at £5 and are available via ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra or on the door.

For more information, you can click here.

You can also keep up with the orchestra’s upcoming concerts via Facebook (Nottingham Symphony Orchestra) or Twitter (@NottmSymphony).

