Get your tickets for Agatha Christie thriller at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A Murder Is Announced will be performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year from March 30 to April 2.

Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd is delighted to present their acclaimed production of a classic Miss Marple mystery by Agatha Christie.

The residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock.

“A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October the thirteenth, at little Paddocks – at six-thirty p.m.”

Unable to resist, the group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired. Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer...

Now in its fourth year of touring, this lavish theatre production has delighted packed audiences across the UK and Ireland.

Call 0115 9895555 for ticket details or you can click here.

