Get tickets for top musical Grease’s visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Grease is coming to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, next year from July 6 to 11.

The first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic musical will tour the UK again in 2020.

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show’s eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time.

For more, you can call the box office on 0115 98955555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories. Photo by Manuel Harlan