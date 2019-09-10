Get On Your Feet! for hit musical when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don’t miss the hit show On Your Feet!: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 16-21.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and charts their journey from their origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

It features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You and 1-2-3.

This Tony Award nominated show ran on Broadway for two years, playing for more than 750 performances.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Johan Persson