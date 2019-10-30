Gags galore as Nottingham Comedy Festival returns to city venues

Nottingham Comedy Festival returns for its 11th year with the latest laughter-packed extravaganza running from November 1 to 10.

Once again, the festival will bring together brand new, local and top established acts.

This year is the largest festival organisers have ever had, with 127 shows taking place across 23 venues.

The team behind the festival always prides itself on supporting local, national and international comedians through all stages of their careers and are pleased to welcome back many returning acts to the festival.

Whether you like stand up, improvisation, sketch, poetry, podcasts, there is something for all tastes.

Festival regulars such as Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Tom Wrigglesworth, Daniel Nicholas, Alfie Moore are all back with their brand new shows.

Nottingham locals - Scott Bennett, Jeanette Bird Bradley, MissImp, Katie Mitchell, Thomas Green - are all also joining in with the fun.

But that’s not all as top names such as Rob Beckett (pictured), Russell Kane (pictured), Gary Delaney, Laura Lexx, Maisie Adam, Larry Dean, Stuart Goldsmith are all taking to the stage this November.

With 127 shows, there is a lot taking place. Go and see your favourites and try something new, you never know what gems are out there but most importantly, come and have a laugh.

This year, Nottingham Comedy Festival is proud to be supporting local charity, Action for Young Carers.

Buckets will be around many of the festival venues.

Action for Young Carers (AYC) is a free and confidential service that supports young carers in Nottingham City. AYC provides young carers with the chance to get together, have fun and access the help they need. More information on the charity can be found at aycnottingham.co.uk and www.carersfederation.co.uk

Once again, the festival is supported by Castle Rock Brewery who have been supporting the event since the beginning.

For full information and how to get tickets, you can see the festival website by clicking here.

Photo credit for Rob Beckett photo: Matt Crockett