The Chad Family Fun Day, which fell on Easter Sunday (April 21), was packed out by 4,000 revellers - almost double last year's number.

As temperatures soared to 23 degrees, visitors enjoyed a host of attractions at Southwell Racecourse, including a circus, funfair and seven flat races.

Littledidyouknow wins the second race from Hollaback girl.

A day at the fun day and races for the members of Retford Liberal club.

Race goers at the finish line wait to cheer on the horses.

Childrens berevement centre ran a tombola at the event. Rachel Wilson, fund raising manager, hands out toys to winners Samual and Amber Glover.

