Enjoy The Magic Of Christmas at National Ice Centre in Nottingham

The National Ice Centre (NIC) is to host The Magic of Christmas.

The annual Christmas Gala ice show, hosted by the National Ice Centre Academy, will take place at the venue on Sunday, December 22, at 2.30pm.

Just a few days before Christmas day, Nottingham’s finest skating stars will put on a show to behold.

Enjoy a festive ice show performed by the best talent from all figure skating disciplines including group routines, solo ice dancers and paired skating couples.

Artistically directed by the NIC’s Academy Coach and very own ’ice princess’, Vicky Black, the show will be perfected by her extensive experience of over 10 years performing a lead role in Disney on Ice shows.

The National Ice Centre Academy skaters will be joined on the ice by synchronised skaters from the Nottingham Synchronised Skating Academy which will bring together 170 performers including talented skaters representing the centre at the British Championships.

Joseph Zakipour, currently one of the centre’s highest achieving figure skaters who also represented Team GB in the Youth Olympic Games 2019, will be performing at the gala as part of his academy training. He will amaze the audience during group skating to the Carol of the Bells.

One of the most versatile routines at the show will belong to the Skills Academy skaters. The group welcomes skaters of all levels and abilities and provides a great fun environment to enjoy the sport.

The academy performers will be transformed into snowmen, reindeers and other festive characters bursting with the sparkle of Christmas.

The audience’s hearts will melt once the Junior Academy skaters take to the ice. The youngest members of the academy, aged 3-8 years, can’t wait to show what they have been learning and let everyone know what they want for Christmas!

The National Ice Centre’s very own Sam McAllister, senior skater representing Ireland who has also recently achieved qualifying scores for the European Figure Skating Championships, will impress you on the ice with Christmas charm and charisma in abundance.

Not to break with tradition, the ‘St Nic’ of the National Ice Centre will again host the gala.

Nic Williams will entertain you as he hosts the show and gets you to sing-a-long with classic festive favourites.

As a special Christmas treat, all ticket holders are invited to stay on after the show for a public skating session free of charge.

Hoping that the skaters inspire the audience during the show, all ticket-holding spectators can stay on after for free skating at the Family Fun Weekend between 4pm -5pm.

Tickets for The Magic Of Christmas are on sale now.

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

