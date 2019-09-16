Don’t miss Fright Nights at National Justice Museum in Nottingham

Get ready for a series of Fright Nights at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham, from September 28.

Something wicked is on its way at Nottingham’s National Justice Museum as the new Fright Nights are launched, with extra nights planned around Halloween.

The after dark events are set in Victorian times, when body snatchers once ransacked local grave yards in search of fresh cadavers to sell to Nottingham’s medical schools.

Visitors enter the museum after hours and are challenged to find their way through the jail in the shadows, without bumping into the terrifying characters who are lurking in its murkiest corners.

They include a live-in surgeon who has been making horrific “medical adjustments” to the inmates…

These intense experiences are not for the faint hearted and are aimed at those over 18 only.

Tickets are £10.95 / £9.95 concessions, and booking is recommended.

Fright Nights run on Saturdays September 28, October 12, 26 and 31, and November 2 and 16.

For further information and to book tickets, call 0115 9520555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Steve Sulley