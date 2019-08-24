Don’t miss concert by star performer Miranda Sykes

Check out a gig by Miranda Sykes at Firbeck Village Hall, on September 20.

The acclaimed singer and bassist with Show of Hands returns with a new album and UK tour.

After a career spanning more than 20 years, during which time she has played with many of the top musicians and singers within the folk world, she will be touring solo as she started out: one woman, one bass, and one guitar.

Building on the success of her Borrowed Places tour, Miranda Sykes is back with a completely new project, her new album Behind The Wall.

Where Borrowed Places opened a window into the past, explaining where she had been, physically and spiritually, Behind The Wall is a rollercoaster ride exploring where we are going. What does it mean to be human today and where will our actions lead us?

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £12 in advance. Call 01709 709406.

Photo by Rex Preston