Don’t miss Aretha Franklin tribute show Respect when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Fans of the late, great Aretha Franklin will want to check out a show coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year.

Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook is a leading tribute show than can be at the venue on October 15.

This live concert pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, featuring sensational lead vocals from Cleopatra Higgins, Tanya Edwards and Cleo Stewart, accompanied by the Urban Soul Band and Gospel Choir.

The two-hour production, directed by Racky Plews (Footloose, American Idiot), will take you on an uplifting musical journey as a powerful sermon is delivered throughout celebrating Aretha Franklin’s life and greatest hits including Think, I Say A Little Prayer, Son Of A Preacher Man, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Natural Woman and many more.

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

