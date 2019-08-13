Diamond date in Sutton this weekend for West Coast Eagles

Don’t miss a gig on Saturday, August 17, by the top tribute band West Coast Eagles, at The Diamond, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The music of the Eagles is timeless and has influenced many artists over the past 45 years.

The band has always encapsulated pop, rock, country and a style all of their own, layered with superb harmonies and blistering musicianship.

To contemplate putting together a tribute show to a band of this calibre and with such a legacy of songs is a daunting task indeed, yet this is exactly what West Coast Eagles have done.

Each member of the band has been working in the music industry for more than 30 years with many top name cabaret, show band and tribute acts.

Their love of the Eagles music and their own accomplished careers in music has brought this band together in one package, West Coast Eagles.

So sit back, ‘take it easy’ feel the warmth of a ‘Tequila Sunrise’ and the cool wind in your hair.

For more on the gig at the Stoney Street venue, call the box office on 01623 456617. For more on the band, you can click here.

