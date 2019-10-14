Dance aces Tom Dale Company to appear at Djanogly Theatre in Nottingham next month

Dance fans won’t want to miss an appearance by the Tom Dale Company, in action at Djanogly Theatre, Nottingham, on November 19.

The worlds of electronic dance music and contemporary dance collide in choreographer Tom Dale’s exciting new touring programme Step Sonic, a performance in two parts.

Step Sonic brings raw physicality, breath, voice, the noise of bodies impacting and the sound of feet and limbs on the floor.

Shotgun microphones, custom made instruments and plate reverbs capture the rhythms and sounds. Sampled and processed live by composer Jo Wills, the dancers will create a new type of music dance/dance music.

Part two features three visceral, and explosive solos choreographed by Tom Dale, Eleesha Drennan and Jamaal Burkmar.

