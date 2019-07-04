Cushty! ‘Only Fools and Horses’ comedy dinner with Del Boy and friends

Join Mansfield’s Armchair Club for the dinner event of the year, which combines fine food with side-splitting comedy, all served up ‘Only Fools And Horses’ style.

Marlene and Boycie are hosting a fundraising gala dinner at Portland College on Friday, October 11. But will things go to plan with Del Boy, Rodney and Uncle Albert on the guest list?

Why not find out and book a place for the ‘Only Fools And Three Courses’ evening, which stars a cast of professional actors presenting comedy sketches, based on the ever-popular TV show, between each course.

You will start with a drinks reception at 6.45 pm, followed by dinner at 7.30 pm. Expect a fun night out in a friendly party atmosphere, produced to the highest standards, and all finished off by entertainment from singer Richard Comfort, and dancing.

For many years now, the Armchair Club has been raising funds to help sporting talent in the Mansfield area, and they feel this is a night not to be missed.

Tickets cost £35 per person, or tables of ten can be booked for £350. To reserve your place, call Stewart Rickersey on 01623 707017 or e-mail stewart@rickersey.net. The dress code is suit or jacket and tie for the gents and elegant for the ladies.