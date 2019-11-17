Christmas At Belton: Local artist set to dazzle visitors at new lights trail spectacular

Christmas has come early for local willow artist Alison Walling - she has been chosen to design a series of bespoke installations for a spectacular new festive light trail.

The Lincoln based artist has created a dozen two metres high sculptures based on the popular Christmas carol, Twelve Days of Christmas.

And each piece, woven from willow which has been grown locally in Lincolnshire, will tower above visitors as they wander along the new after-dark illuminated trail, Christmas At Belton.

Festive fun lovers won't have long to wait - the magical mile-long trail, set in the National Trust Gardens of Belton House, Lincolnshire, opens on November 28 and runs to December 30.

BOOK NOW: Advanced tickets are adult £17.50, child £12, family £56, under threes and carers free - buy online now at christmasatbelton.com and for more information CLICK HERE.

E- LEAFLET: For details, dates, prices, video, links and to book online also see our page turning E-leaflet guide - CLICK HERE.

Artist Alison said: “Willow illuminates so beautifully as it is partly transparent and casts wonderful shadows of intricate patterns, so the lighting will add a very dynamic and creative element to the sculptures."

She added: “When people ask me which sculpture I have enjoyed making most, I always reply, ‘the next one’ as I get great inspiration from working out how to build new pieces. I also really enjoy making birds, so this commission is perfect!” said Alison.

“I have been inspired by old Christmas card illustrations and the number fonts themselves which are an important part of the theme.”

Christmas at Belton is produced by the leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music, in partnership with the National Trust and the trail is created by Culture Creative Limited.

Christmas At Belton will light up the gardens at Belton House from November 29 to December 30

Set within a fairytale landscape which includes a Cathedral of Light, immersing visitors in over 100,000 pea lights an illuminated Flower Garden, a flickering Fire Garden, a Dutch Garden Light Show as well as a Mistletoe Moment for making memories; visitors will be able to experience the historic deer park like never before.

Alongside beautiful illuminations will be soundscapes including singing trees, programmed to synchronise with music to create a multi-sensory experience for visitors.

Willow artist Alison Walling has created installations for the spectacular Christmas At Belton

Belton House, which featured in TV's 2005 Jane Eyre and 1995's Pride and Prejudice, is one of the top 100 most visited attractions in the country.

Built for Sir John Brownlow in the 1680s, Belton House has all the design features of a classic English country home. It sits in a 1300 acre deer park. The estate also includes a café, indoor play area, gift and second-hand book shops, and Lincolnshire’s largest outdoor adventure playground.

A fairytale landscape will include this Cathedral of Light

