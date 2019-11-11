Celebrities announced for Strictly Live Tour 2020

Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, actress Catherine Tyldesley, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker will be the seven celebrities taking to the floor for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020..

Recreating all the glittering moves and pure magic of the nation’s favourite TV show, the tour comes to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on February 4 and 5 next year with a relaxed performance for the first time ever in Nottingham on February 5.

The seven stars will don their sparkling dancing shoes as they foxtrot up and down the country, showcasing all the amazing choreography that Strictly is known for, in this must-see spectacle for all the family.

They will be joined by new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli.

The line-up of professional dancers will be announced soon.

Alex Scott MBE said: “I'm really excited for next year’s tour - I hope I’ll get the chance to perform some of my favourite routines again.

"Strictly has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm thrilled that I’ll get to dance for everyone who has voted for me on the TV series."

Catherine Tyldesley commented: “I’m so delighted to be continuing my Strictly journey on the live tour.

"I have absolutely fallen in love with dancing, so I can’t wait to get back on that dance floor and perform for the Strictly fans once more.”

Kelvin Fletcher said: “The Strictly experience is really like no other - the training and work that goes into it is immense.

"I feel like I’ve really pushed myself, but it’s completely worth it. I’m very much looking forward to continuing this adventure on tour next year!”

And Mike Bushell added: “I’m so thrilled to be asked to go on the Strictly tour. I’ve loved my journey on the TV show and have lost a stone and a half in weight - that shows how good dancing is for you.

"I think I’ve shown that even a non-dancing dad in his 50’s can learn some moves and hopefully I can inspire people in venues across the country too."

Tickets are priced from £51.60 and available now here.