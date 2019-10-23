Cavern Beatles bring their top tribute show to Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Cavern Beatles will be in tribute action at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 31.

This show is a Magical History Tour through the works of the greatest pop music phenomenon.

It replicates in both sight and sound the excitement and energy of Beatlemania, the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, and the creative masterpieces of The White Album and Abbey Road.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

