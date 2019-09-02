Catch Saturday Night Fever this week at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Saturday Night Fever will be strutting onto the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this week, for a stay that runs from September 3 to 7.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success.

The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman as well as ‘70s favorites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and for the first time will feature a group playing the Bee Gees live on stage.

Dancer and actor Richard Winsor heads the cast as Tony Manero, the iconic role played on the big screen by John Travolta.

For more, you can click here or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith