Brass and voices in close harmony for Southwell Minster concert

Brass In The Minster is the name of a concert taking place on Saturday, November 23, starting at 7.30pm.

Derwent Brass and Southwell Choral Society are combining for the first time to present a musical feast in the splendid acoustic of the Minster.

Derwent Brass has proven to be a major success story in the Midlands' proud heritage of brass banding.

They were formed in Derby in 1992 and, with the wide repertoire and innovative programming, are now in constant demand across the country.

They join the society in pieces ranging from Carmina Burana, via a choral work by Guy Turner and Rutter’s Gloria to Les Miserables.

Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society or from the cathedral shop, priced £18, £15 and £10 with under 16 yr. completely free with each accompanying adult.

