Brainiac fun for youngsters this summer at Royal Concert Hall

Tickets are now on sale to see Brainiac Live! Detective Academy this summer at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

The show is in the Level Four foyer at the venue from August 17 to 25. Show times are 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Calling all Brainiacs. There has been a robbery at Brainiac HQ. Put your Brainiac detective badge on and help us solve the crime.

This interactive, fully immersive 70-minute hands-on workshop led by the Brainiacs provides your young detectives with an opportunity to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.

Come and become an official member of the Brainiac Academy.

The show is suitable for those aged six and over and runs for 70 minutes (no interval).

Tickets are £12 - £14. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another entertainment story.