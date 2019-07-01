Braimah Kanneh-Mason is guest soloist in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert this weekend

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will end a busy 2018-2019 season with a concert in the impressive surroundings of St Mary’s Church, Notttingham, on Saturday, July 6.

The concert will be conducted by Derek Williams and starts at 7.30pm.

It will feature special guest Braimah Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham’s famous musical family. He will be performing the solo part in Mendelssohn’s much-loved Violin Concerto.

The rest of the concert will feature performances of Weber’s dramatic Der Freischutz Overture and Bruckner’s epic Fourth Symphony, the ‘Romantic’.

For more on the concert, click here.

You can also click here or click here for more music stories.