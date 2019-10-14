Brahms and Mozart favourites to feature in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra members will return to action on Saturday, November 16, with their latest concert at the city’s Albert Hall venue.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert is treat for fans of German composer Johannes Brahms.

Not only will the orchestra be playing his much-loved Second Symphony, but also English composer Sir Hubert Parry’s Elegy For Brahms.

This heartfelt tribute to the German great was written by Parry in 1897 to mark the death of the older composer, who also happened to be his musical hero.

As if all that wasn’t enough, NSO will be joined by star piano soloist Clare Hammond, returning to her home city, in a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24 in C Minor.

Since Clare’s last appearance with NSO, she has appeared as the young version of Maggie Smith’s character in the much-praised film of Alan Bennett’s The Lady In The Van.

