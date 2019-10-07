Award-winning A Monster Calls hits the stage next year at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A Monster Calls is to be performed at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from February 18-22 and is not to be missed.

Patrick Ness’s piercing novel is brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary director Sally Cookson.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away.

But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking.

It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before.

And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing.

The book has sold more than a million copies and garnered huge critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children’s literature and illustration.

The UK tour of A Monster Calls will be providing an extensive outreach and engagement programme across the tour.

A Monster Calls was winner of the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award.

Sally Cookson, director, said: “Being given the opportunity to adapt Patrick Ness’s beautiful book was a career highlight and I am thrilled to be able to bring it to life once more in a new touring production that will see it reach a

wider audience.

“The story of thirteen-year-old Conor lost in a mire of anxiety and fear strikes a chord with anyone who’s been threatened with losing someone they love.”

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan