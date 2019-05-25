Acts galore get ready for Gate To Southwell music festival

This year’s Gate To Southwell Festival is at its base near Southwell Racecourse from June 6-9.

With the 13th Gate To Southwell Festival on the horizon, more than 5,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The family festival kicks off with a special Thursday Americana night starring Los Pacaminos (featuring Paul Young) supported by Louisiana’s Truckstop Honeymoon, young Californians Blue Summit and Joshua Cook, plus a special new Midlands’ artists showcase on the Frontier Stage.

More than 50 artists will be performing on five stages over four days.

These include Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Leicester protest singer Grace Petrie, punk veterans Otway & Barrett and Hotel Palindrone from Austria, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys, Welsh stars Calan, former BBC Folk Singer of the Year Nancy Kerr and acclaimed ceilidh band Blackbeard’s Tea Party. i.

There will also be dance talent from all over the UK and the traditional procession through Southwell takes place on Saturday, June 8 – plus children’s entertainment, workshops, storytelling, ceilidhs, poetry, comedy, craft fairs and food stalls.

