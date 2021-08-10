Zuzu to play Nottingham and Sheffield dates on new tour

There are Nottingham and Sheffield shows lined up for Zuzu (Photo credit: Robin Clewley)

Bodega Social Club Nottingham, December 9/Sheffield Leadmill, December 14.

Zuzu is to release debut album Queensway Tunnel on November 12 and will be touring at the end of the year to promote it.She is also sharing a new single, My Old Life, a soaring and stirring encapsulation of the pain that lies in feeling that life has been split into two very distinct segments: before and after.Liverpool’s acclaimed singer-songwriter has been having a productive 12 months in her home studio in the city, writing music for Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, contributing a re-working of her song How It Feels to The Sims video game (sung in the The Sims’ own language, “Simlish”), and in May Zuzu became the first artist in the northern hemisphere to play a non-socially-distanced live show, as she performed in front of 5,000 fans in support of Blossoms.

Photograph credit: Robin Clewley

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.