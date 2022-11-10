News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield panto press launch at the Palace theatre. Cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook. Seen Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling.

Your guide to the best pantomimes in and around Mansfield this Christmas

Panto season is around the corner – oh yes it is!

By Lucy Roberts
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 4:07pm

Being entertained by festive silliness at the panto is a Christmas tradition that continues to delight families year after year.

Mansfield folk are eagerly-awaiting the start of The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on November 26.

But there are plenty of others which may tickle your fancy as well if you can’t get enough thigh-slapping comedy fun this Christmas.

Here’s our guide to some of the many pantomimes taking place across the area.

See each theatre’s website for ticket details.

1. The Further Adventures of Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook

This new spin on a classic panto will be on show at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from November 26 to December 31. The show promises to be a real festive family treat with Corrie star Marc Baylis as Captain Hook and everyone's favourite Adam Moss as loveable sidekick Smee.

2. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Coming to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from December 3 until January 8, this show promises an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Comedian Joe Pasquale will star alongside Steps singer, television personality and West End star Faye Tozer.

3. Dick Whittington

Nottingham Playhouse's offering this year will begin on November 24 and run until January 15. Pack up your hanky and join plucky Dick Whittington and his trusty cat on their quest for fame and fortune - starring panto dame John Elkington, who’ll be serving up some comedy chaos as Sarah the Cook.

4. Puss in Boots

This panto tale will delight all the family, with lots of comedy capers, a fabulous dame and of course a talking cat. Running at Nottingham Arts Theatre from December 3 until December 18.

