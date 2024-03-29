Young talent to get an exciting theatre showcase later this year in The Trials

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Playhouse, August 14 to 16/Mansfield Palace Theatre, August 17.

This powerful Dawn King play is coming to these two Nottinghamshire venues in the summer, in a production that features 12 talented young local actors taking the roles of the jury. They will be appearing alongside three professional actors.

In a future when the air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names.Called to account as the generation responsible for the environmental crisis that’s unfolding, they are being judged by a jury of 12 teenagers – those paying the price for the actions of their elders.

The Trials is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year.

With their own futures hanging in the balance, are they seeking justice – or revenge?

This play is co-directed by Omar Khan and Hannah Stone and designed by Maria Terry.Hannah Stone commented: “I’m really excited to assemble a brilliant diverse cast of young people to take on this powerful and important play and support them to perform their socks off on the main stages at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace."

Details: For more on the forthcoming perfomances, check out either www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk