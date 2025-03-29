See Madness - with special guests Squeeze - at arena shows in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.

British music legends Madness are back on the road later this year for their Hit Parade UK tour, featuring special guests Squeeze.

The tour includes performances at Sheffield Utilita Arena on December 4 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 13.

One of the UK’s most beloved British bands, the Nutty Boys will perform 13 dates across the country, culminating with a special hometown show at London’s The O2

Celebrating their biggest hits that have defined their legendary career, Madness will be performing all the classics from their iconic, extensive back catalogue and fan favourites including Our House, It Must Be Love, House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond plus many more.

Renowned for their high energy, raucous sets, get ready for an epic bash - live, loud, and full of heart. Speaking about the new tour, Madness said: “We are going to be parading through your town soon...bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes. Everyone welcome."

Madness achieved their first ever UK Number 1 studio album in 2023, with the release of their latest record Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.

Throughout their career, which started way back in 1979 with debut single The Prince, the band have had 11 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They have performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast, the most watched TV music event of 2018.

One of rock's most vital institutions, Squeeze will join Madness following their huge sold-out 50th Anniversary UK tour last year.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. Throughout the 1990s, the band delivered exquisitely crafted records such as Play, Some Fantastic Place, Ridiculous and Domino.

Reuniting in 2007 after solo careers, the ensuing decades have found Squeeze continuing to build their formidable body of work, with the release of the vigorous comeback albums Cradle to the Grave, The Knowledge, as well as the Food for Thought charity EP.

Over the last year, Squeeze have been working on two new records. Trixies will feature a collection of unreleased songs that Glenn and Chris wrote together back in 1974. The second album will be new material and both are set for release over the next two years. The new Madness dates will follow a headline USA tour this May, summer live festival appearances across the UK and Europe as well as their annual House of Fun Weekender at Butlin’s, Minehead.

For more on tickets for the Sheffield and Nottingham shows, you can go to https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/madness/ or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com