You'll be having a ball when Masque Productions perform musical Cinderella at Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 7 to 11.
Mansfield-based Masque Productions return to action soon with the enchanting Rodgers and Hammerstein show Cinderella.
This charming musical features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It’s Possible and Ten Minutes Ago.
From pumpkins into carriages, to tattered rags into a beautiful gown, this show will delight and enchant young and old alike.
The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers and Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.
Originally presented on television in 1957, starring Julie Andrews in the title role, Cinderella was the most widely viewed programme in the history of the medium.
Directed and produced for Masque by Andrew Wolden, the show features choreography by Lynn Roberts and musical direction from Roger Holland.
The principal cast includes Macey Shaw as Cinderella, Jake Shirley as Prince Christopher, Alison Carter as the Fairy Godmother, Kelly Marsh as the Stepmother and Brooke Spedding and Holly Stevenson as Cinderella’s stepsisters, Grace and Joy.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
