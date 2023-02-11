X Factor favourites G4 to bring latest UK tour to Retford Majestic Theatre

G4 are heading for Retford Majestic Theatre later this year on their UK tour.

​Retford Majestic Theatre, June 10.

Original X-Factor stars G4 – The UK's No.1 classical vocal quartet – are returning to Retford later this year as part of their extended G4 LIVE tour.

Having exploded into the industry and the public's hearts back in 2004 on the first series of the X-Factor, G4 continue to blow people away, year after year, with their unique style and impactful harmonic vocals, which are incomparable to any other.

They have to be heard live to truly appreciate the power and passion of their voices.

Expect to hear G4’s classic hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep, plus recent heart-stopping tracks from their latest G4 ‘Love Songs’ album as they leave audiences across the country screaming for more on their latest UK tour.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the performance on their visit to Nottinghamshire, you can go to majesticretford.org​​​​​​​