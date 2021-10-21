x
The Trial
Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 5.
Proper Job Theatre will be completing a tour of the UK with a visit to Mansfield soon.In collaboration with Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors), the company has created a new piece inspired by Franz Kafka’s famous and influential novel.This well-crafted, high quality company uses a visual and dynamic style to explore how our world of surveillance and digital dependency could play out.The production is sharp, funny and just the right amount of mad for the modern world that we find ourselves in.Proper Job Theatre are known for taking classic texts and uncovering their contemporary relevance and this production of The Trial is no different.With The Trial, very little of Kafka’s tale needed changing to give it a modern resonance, so prophetic was the original story.
Details: For more on the production and to check out ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk