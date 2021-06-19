Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 1.

Sam Fischer – the man behind last year’s platinum hit This City and duets with Demi Lovato on What Other People Say and Sam Feldt’s Pick Me Up - has announced a string of UK tour dates.Sam explained: “It’s been a unique journey this past 18 months, having my songs travel further around the world than I’ve been able to and not getting to meet the people who have given me this life I now lead has been a bit heartbreaking, so to be announcing a tour feels surreal, but here we are.“The support I’ve had in the UK has been incredible and I can’t wait to be on UK stages, doing what I love the most and finally meeting everyone, for the first time.”Sam’s debut single This City is currently sitting on more than 500 million worldwide streams and was Top 20 in the UK for 11 weeks.Australian-born Fischer has garnered incredible attention through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Details: For more, go to rescuerooms.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.