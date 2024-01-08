World premiere of Minority Report's stage version not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Minority Report will hit the stage at Nottingham Playhouse from Febuary 16.

First it was a short story written by Philip K Dick, then it was a film directed by Steven Spielberg and now the world premiere stage production of futuristic thriller Minority Report – adapted by acclaimed actor and writer David Haig – can be seen soon at Nottingham Playhouse.

This is a co-production with Simon Friend Entertainment, producers of the globally successful Life of Pi, and its award-winning director Max Webster, and in partnership with Birmingham Rep and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

This thought-provoking play questions our ideas of justice and the power of choice and will create a world of breath-taking visuals and immersive storytelling.

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed.

But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through the London of the future.

Details: For more on tickets for the play, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk