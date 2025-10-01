World-class dance talent brings magical movement to Nottingham

Salamèche, Orley Quick and Sam Pardes with We Move in Close Circles (photo: Beth MacInnes)

A unique celebration of extraordinary dance is returning to Nottingham after a three-year break – and promises to provoke a good deal of thought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Wednesday October 8 to Saturday November 1, Nottdance aims to ask how we perceive time, what it feels like to belong and whose stories are being told.

Most Popular

Nottdance has brought experimental works to Nottingham from across the world since the 1980s. Whether festivalgoers are looking for an interactive class led by a professional artist or to see a unique one-off performance, there promises to be something for everyone. Organised and run by Midland's dance organisation Fabric, Nottdance will add energy and movement to several city venues including Nottingham Contemporary, Lakeside Arts, Backlit Studios, Nottingham College and St Mary’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the highlights will be a performance by The Nottingham Ensemble, run by Alan Lyddiard, an award-winning theatre and film director known for creating world-class performances. Lucy Suggate will be presenting her work Tender Stones with Cool Company, internationally recognised artist and choreographer Hetain Patel will perform a work called Mathroo Basha, arts organisation Fevered Sleep perform Time Keeps The Drummer, the boundary-breaking Hofesh Shechter Company will be running workshops for ages 13 and over, Salamèche, Orley Quick and Sam Pardes will be showcasing their work with We Move in Close Circles, and there will also be a series of lectures, with speakers including the world-renowned Akram Khan.

Paul Russ, chief executive of Fabric, said: “With workshops, performances and opportunities to open conversations with both artists and newcomers, the festival provides the perfect setting for Nottingham to embrace world class talent. Work from local, national and international artists provides visitors and residents with the opportunity to experience the power of dance and movement in the city.”

Another highlight weaves together Nottingham’s past, present and future through exhibition, live performance and conversation. The session will include stories and memories from Nottingham residents, a dialogue on the city’s cultural influence and a piece called Dancing on a Clean Sheet of Paper by the newly formed Nottingham Ensemble.

Paul added: “While dance is rooted in training and talent, it can be so much more. Art in any form has the power to stir real emotion, create a sense of purpose and build community and that’s exactly what Nottdance is here to do. Since our last festival three years ago, we’ve had the gift of time to carefully curate a programme that not only delivers an incredible experience but also truly reflects who we are as an organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nottingham always has been and still is a city full of creativity, with a bustling arts and culture scene. The city has always been proud of this amazing and unique festival, and I hope the people of Nottingham will continue to join us as we explore new ways of moving, creating and connecting.”

Ticket prices vary, with some performances being free to enter and others with a cost of up to £10. Visit 2025festival.nottdance.com to book or for more information.