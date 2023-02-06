Worksop's Acorn Theatre to host blast from the past with Music Masters

Music Masters will be in action soon at Worksop's Acorn Theatre

​You can look forward to an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s nostaglia scene.

The band has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none, and have been part of the successful UK bands Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

The band has built a reputation over the past 18 years as purveyors of a wonderful evening of fantastic music.

For more on tickets, you can see acorntheatre.org