Wonderful show in store with poetry slam champ Harry Baker at Notts venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Nottingham Rough Trade, June 12.

World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is ready to spread his wings again with a brand new show Wonderful, which is touring all across the UK and Ireland this spring and summer.

Featuring brand new poems about wellies, postcodes and his favourite German wheat beer Schöfferhofer, the maths-loving, TED-talking, German-speaking, battle-rapping, happy-crying, self-bio-writing unashamed human brings his signature playfulness and poignancy that has made him a fan favourite and reached millions of people all over the world.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See poetry slam champion Harry Baker at Nottingham Rough Trade in June.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently been described as the Barbenheimer of the poetry world (by himself), this latest show promises to be as joyful as it is heartfelt, and most importantly more wonderful than ever.

Harry Baker is a poet, mathematician, stand-up comedian and writer.

The youngest ever World Poetry Slam Champion has performed all over the world, from a sold out Dubai Opera House alongside Simon Armitage and Carol Ann Duffy to becoming a firm festival favourite at the likes of Glastonbury, Latitude and his spiritual home Greenbelt.

Details: For more go to www.harrybaker.co