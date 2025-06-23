Wolf Alice announce Nottingham date

The tour is the band’s most ambitious to date

Wolf Alice have added a Nottingham date to their UK headline tour.

The band, one of the biggest British acts of their generation, will play the Motorpoint Arena on Monday December 8. The tour is the band’s most ambitious to date and will see the quartet command some of the biggest and most coveted stages of their decade-long career, including the O2 Arena in London.

Wolf Alice have come a long way since the North London quartet first emerged in 2013. Their debut album My Love Is Cool featured the Grammy-nominated Moaning Lisa Smile, while their 2018 follow up Visions Of A Life cemented their rise with a Mercury Music Prize, before 2022’s Blue Weekend topped the UK charts and led to a Brit Award for Best Group.

Their latest release, Bloom Baby Bloom, is their first single for three years. Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said: “I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman. I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the 'girl singer in band' trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.” Visit wolfalice.co.uk to book or for more information.