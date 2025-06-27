Witness all kinds of magic with Illusion Impossible in Mansfield

Illusion Impossible features a blend of grand illusion, sleight-of-hand and escapology

A theatrical experience packed with magic and illusions for all ages is coming to Mansfield.

Illusion Impossible features everything from card tricks and mind-reading stunts to grand stage illusions and death-defying escapes.

The show stars three performers – Kayden Black, Michael Carr and Andy Storm.

Kayden Black is a high-energy Illusionist known for his "speed" illusions. He has performed worldwide in theatres and casinos and on cruise ships and TV, and has worked alongside The Real Thing, Leo Sayer, Edwin Starr and Billy Ocean. Kayden’s infuses state of the art production elements into his act, including video walls, pyrotechnics, dry ice and lasers.

Michael Carr brings a combination of sleight-of-hand magic and tongue-in-cheek humour to ensure that all tastes and ages are catered for. And Andy Storm is an award-winning escapologist, who in 2023 won the coveted Mick Hanzlik award for escapology for after escaping from various restraints while being beaten with various household objects. The escape shocked and excited the escapology community. The renowned American illusionist Franz Harary said: “It’s somewhere between ridiculous and brilliant.”

Illusion Impossible comes to the Palace Theatre on September 26. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.